Man shot woman, then killed himself, GBI autopsy shows

Autopsy results confirmed investigators’ theory that a Sparta couple died in a murder-suicide.
Evidence at the scene and Monday’s postmortem examinations showed that 40-year-old Harold Jones fatally shot Barbara Ann Lewis, 49, before turning the gun on himself, according to a GBI news release.
Their bodies were found by a family member about 11 a.m. Saturday in their home at 88 Pine Drive in Sparta.
The Sparta Police Department called in state investigators to help with the case after they found a gun near Jones’ body.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the GBI office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173 or Sparta police at 706-444-5777.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
