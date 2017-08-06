Local

Two dead in Sparta shooting

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

August 06, 2017 3:00 PM

Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman at a home in Sparta on Saturday.

Hancock County Coroner Adrick Ingram identified the deceased as Harold Jones, 40, and Barbara Lewis, 49. The incident happened at about 11:48 a.m. on Pine Drive in Sparta.

Ingram declined to say whether it was a murder suicide, but he said no suspects are being sought. He said the two were in a room together in a home. There were other people in the house who heard gunshots then found the two in the room, he said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Sparta Police Department are investigating, he said.

