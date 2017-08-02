He gave men a ride in a borrowed car. Then, he had a gun to his head

A 38-year-old Macon man linked to two gangs pleaded guilty Wednesday to carjacking and violating the state’s gang act.
Rusty Bernard Dial, 38, was sentenced to 20 years, 12 of them in prison as part of a plea deal.
Prosecutor Sandra Matson said a man borrowed a 2000 Honda Civic to give Dial and Zackery Todd Knight, 22, a ride July 26, 2016.
After the men were picked up on Macon’s Marion Avenue, they made a stop at the Magnolia Court Motel on Houston Road and headed to another location off Hawkinsville Road, she said
But on the way, the driver was instructed to turn down a dirt road and Dial put a sawed-off shotgun to the back of his head, Matson said.
Dial and Knight took the car and the man’s wallet and cellphone, she said.
The car was recovered a couple weeks later off Marion Avenue.
Matson said Dial is associated with the Gangster Disciples and Ghost Face Gangsters street gangs.
Charges still are pending against Knight.
