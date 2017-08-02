He gave men a ride in a borrowed car. Then, he had a gun to his head

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:35 Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges Pause 1:07 "It was crazy," said witness to Lake Wildwood crash 2:42 Missing boy found dead in Lake Tobesofkee 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 1:06 Kids Jam at Bragg Jam 1:06 Accused killer in sports bar shooting in court 0:54 Boo Hoo Party helps parents cope with first day of school 4:39 Cop Shop Podcast: Chicken thieves once ruled roost 3:59 Cop Shop Podcast: Man thinks neighbor poisoned his lawn 2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Rusty Bernard Dial, 38, pleaded guilty to carjacking and violating the state's gang act in connection with a 2016 incident off Macon's Hawkinsville Road. He was sentenced to 20 years, 12 of them in prison, during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing. Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph

