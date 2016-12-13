Men indicted in alleged gang-related carjacking of borrowed car

Bibb County grand jurors indicted two Macon men Tuesday in connection with an alleged south Macon gang-related carjacking.
Rusty Bernard Dial, 37, and Zackery Todd Knight, 22, each are charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, violating the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
A man told deputies July 26 that he’d borrowed a friend’s car to give two men a ride, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
First the man drove the men to the Magnolia Court Motel on Houston Road and then to Hawkinsville Road where he was instructed to turn down Sofkee Place, a dirt road, according to the report.
Later, one of the men pulled out a sawed off shotgun and pointed it at the driver from the back seat, ordering him to stop and get out of the car, according to the report.
The man said the suspects took his cell phone and his wallet.
Both men were arrested in September, according to county jail records.
Tuesday’s indictment alleges Dial and Knight are associated with the Gangster Disciples street gang.
Dial previously was convicted of possession of morphine with the intent to distribute the drug. Knight had been convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, according to the indictment.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
