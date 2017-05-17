He was ‘the love of my life,’ and now, months after a deadly crash, she’s in jail

A Macon woman was jailed Wednesday and charged with vehicular homicide in connection with an October truck crash that killed her husband.
Brenda Jeanette Wilder, 33, of Grady Drive, was at the wheel of a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pickup on Fulton Mill Road the night of Oct. 7 when the truck veered into an oncoming Toyota Scion, authorities have said.
Daniel Karl Wilder, 39, a passenger in the Chevy truck, died at the scene of the collision, which happened in the 4600 block of Fulton Mill near Central State Prison in southwestern Bibb County.
Brenda Wilder was also injured in the wreck. Details about what led authorities to arrest her were not immediately available.
In an online obituary a few days after the wreck, she wrote, “Daniel you will always be the love of my life. I will always love you and miss you.”
