Fulton Mill Road crash victim identified

The victim in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Fulton Mill Road has been identified as Daniel Wilder, 39, of Lizella, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
The accident was in the 6400 block of Fulton Road just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The driver of a 1998 Chevrolet S10 Pickup Truck was traveling south on Fulton Mill Road when she veered into the northbound lane, striking a 2008 Toyota Scion, a Bibb County sheriff’s news release said.
The driver and passenger in the car were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and were listed in stable condition, according to the release.
The pickup driver was also taken to the same hospital. She was listed in stable condition.
Wilder, the passenger in the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, the release said.
Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
