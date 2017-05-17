A camera was recording when a man was shot in a 2015 nightclub fight

Surveillance video shows the fight outside Macon’s Club Status Feb. 2, 2015, that left a man shot and two years later landed another man in prison.
Tkyemia Dashawn Watts had been in the Pio Nono Avenue nightclub with friends when he noticed a group of people giving him strange looks. Watts, a member of the Bloods street gang was wearing red, prosecutor Sandra Matson has said.
Most of the people in the other group were members of the rival Crips gang, authorities have said.
Someone from the Crips group struck Watts in the face, starting a fight that spilled outside the club.
A camera was recording when Watts fought with Satravias D. Holmes just outside the door.
“You clearly can see Mr. Holmes and Mr. Watts,” Matson said during a Monday hearing in Bibb County Superior Court. “Mr. Holmes struck Mr. Watts, knocked him down and Mr. Homes was on top of Mr. Watts striking him.”
Then Jawaski Keon Mack shot Watts, she said.
“Mr. Holmes was lucky he wasn’t shot by his co-defendant,” Matson said.
Watts was shot three times, and suffered injuries to both his legs and an arm, authorities have said.
Mack, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act in February as part of a plea agreement. He’s already serving his 30-year sentence, which includes 15 years in prison.
Holmes, 28, pleaded guilty to violating the state’s gang act Monday and was sentenced to seven years on probation. Sentenced as a first offender, he won’t have a felony criminal record if he successfully completes his sentence. If Holmes violates terms of his probation, he could be resentenced for up to 15 years in prison.
Holmes also must pay a $500 fine and $500 in attorneys fees.
He and Mack initially were charged with attempted murder.
During Monday’s hearing, Matson said Holmes’ lack of a prior criminal history and his having a job impacted his plea offer.
There’s no indication he had a weapon at the club, she said.
Although Matson said Holmes was with the Crips gang members and an indictment alleges he was associated with the group, Holmes denied ever being a member of the gang.
The judge asked Holmes why he was pleading guilty to a gang charge.
Holmes replied, “It seems like every time you get into a fight they say you’re in a gang.”
At the time of Watts’ shooting, Mack was on probation for a 2009 east Macon gang-related shooting.
In 2012, he’d been arrested in another east Macon gang shootout that left a woman across the street grazed in the head by a stray bullet. The case wasn’t prosecuted because of a lack of witness cooperation.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
