He lied about his age when trying to hook up with an underage girl. She was lying too.

A Gray man was sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison Friday, months after jurors found him guilty of trying to entice a girl he thought was 14 for sex.
Steven Craig Deason Jr., a Robins Air Force Base employee, also was found guilty of six counts of attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor.
After his release from prison, Deason will remain on supervised release for life. He also must register as a sex offender, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.
Evidence presented during the December 2016 trial showed Deason, 40, used the name “Cameron” to chat online with the girl who actually was an undercover police officer between Jan. 6 and Feb. 4, 2016.
He talked about meeting the girl for sex and sent her pornographic pictures and videos of older men with younger girls.
Deason, who worked with the 402nd commodity and maintenance group, pleaded for leniency and mercy Friday.
His attorney, Laura D. Hogue, said Deason’s case differs from those of two other men sentenced in child enticement cases this week.
Although Deason did have online conversations with the undercover agent, thinking he was talking with a teenage girl, he never showed up to meet her, Hogue said.
Federal prosecutor Elizabeth Howard said Deason lied about his age, saying he was 30 and that he had a girlfriend.
In reality, he was 39, married and had children of about the same age as the girl he thought he was talking with online, she said.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
