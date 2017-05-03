Online fantasy went too far, prosecutor says of man who arranged to meet girl for sex acts

A 60-year-old Warner Robins man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday after he admitted that he arranged to meet a person he thought was an underage girl for sex on Robins Air Force Base.
Dale “Doug” Martin, a U.S. Air Force veteran, pleaded guilty in January to the attempted online enticement of a minor. in January. After he’s released from prison, Martin will remain on supervised release for the remainder of his life.
He also must forfeit a laptop, two computer towers and a cellphone as part of his plea agreement.
According to the agreement:
Agents with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations posted an online advertisement saying “females were looking for males with access” to Robins Air Force Base because they were “stuk on base and bored.”
On Feb. 23, 2016, Martin responded, saying he had access and corresponded via email and internet messaging with an undercover agent he believed to be a 13-year-old girl until April 9, 2016.
Martin was met by base police and Air Force investigators when he drove to a place where he thought he and the girl had planned to meet that day.
When interviewed by authorities, Martin admitted to talking with the girl online, said he believed he was going to meet a 13-year-old girl and said he planned to perform a sex act with the girl during the meeting.
During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Martin’s attorney said his client had been depressed and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in Operation Desert Storm. He’d become ostracized from his family and began living in the online world.
Prosecutor Shanelle Booker said Martin used his credentials as a veteran to gain access to the base, and he had a loaded gun with him despite signs posted prohibiting firearms.
“It went beyond fantasy online,” she said. He acted on things he should not have.”
Martin apologized during the hearing, saying, “I’m sorry for what happened.”
He said his family had told him that something seemed to be wrong, but he’d just figured he was tired or working too much.
“My regret is not listening to my family and seeking help,” Martin said.
