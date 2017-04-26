Suspect defies taser, pepper spray, tear gas, bean bags before deputy’s fatal shots kill him

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:02 Suspect shot after SWAT standoff Pause 3:24 Elderly couple beaten; Neighbor talks about what she witnessed 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera 3:04 Raw Video: Cops catch alleged gunman after Macon shooting 0:29 Jay Towns pleads not guilty 1:23 Deputies surround Macon house in hostage situation 1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A man who had barricaded himself inside a Lizella house Tuesday afternoon was shot and killed as Bibb County sheriff’s deputies closed in on him after a two-hour standoff. Bibb sheriff’s Col. Aubrey Evins speaks to media on the scene. Laura Corley and Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph