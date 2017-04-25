Suspect shot, dies, after standoff that began with deadly attack on elderly couple

A man who barricaded himself inside a Lizella house Tuesday afternoon after a fatal attack on an elderly couple was shot and killed as Bibb County sheriff’s deputies closed in on him, ending a two-hour standoff, authorities said.
The slain man was taken to a Macon hospital. Authorities did not elaborate when asked about the man’s condition, but about 7 p.m. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones said the man had died.
Earlier, about 2:30 p.m., a neighbor there on Moncrief Road just south of Lake Tobesofkee dialed 911 after seeing what sheriff’s officials described as two elderly people lying in the front yard of a house on Moncrief.
The victims, a husband and wife, were severely wounded, possibly stabbed, authorities said. The wife, whose name was not released as of late Tuesday evening, later died, Deputy Chief Coroner Lonnie Miley told The Telegraph.
Moments later, a half-dozen patrol cars, a fire truck and two ambulances rushed to the scene at a one-story, brick-veneer home at 2768 Moncrief, the house where the pair was found bleeding.
The husband was by then sitting on a porch and his wife was inside the house, which lies roughly midway between Columbus Road and U.S. 80, about three miles west of Middle Georgia State University and Interstate 475.
According to property records, the house is owned by Bobby and Vivian Hughes, both in their early 70s, but it was not immediately known if they were the victims.
The first sheriff’s deputy on the scene confronted the suspect about 2:30 p.m. after the man who was bleeding on the front porch pointed the suspect out, authorities said.
The suspect, who apparently lived up the street and whose identity was being withheld, got away after the sheriff’s deputy used so-called “less-lethal” weapons to stop him, Bibb sheriff’s Col. Aubrey Evins said.
The suspect bolted from 2768 Moncrief Road, where the couple was, and went to 2794 Moncrief, where he is said to reside.
At that point, the standoff began and didn’t end until sometime after 5 p.m. when the suspect was shot.
“We tried to negotiate ... which we were unable to. (The suspect) did make one attempt to call us and hung up,” Evins said. “The suspect was heard hollering and screaming. At one time he threw something out a window. Gas was deployed by SWAT.”
The man then tried to go out a back door holding a knife and was shot again with “less-lethal” weapons, Evins said. “He continued to come and was shot by SWAT.”
It was unclear what may have set the man off, Evins added, noting that at one point the man grabbed a robot that deputies had sent into the house during the standoff.
By 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s SWAT team had converged on the house and surrounded it. Sheriff’s deputies could be heard talking to him on a megaphone, but what they said wasn’t clear enough to be heard by reporters who were several hundred yards away.
The GBI was called in as they routinely are in police shootings.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
