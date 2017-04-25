Suspect shot, dies, after standoff that began with deadly attack on elderly couple

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter Pause 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 Raw Video: Cops catch alleged gunman after Macon shooting 1:19 Standoff leads to lockdown of downtown Macon schools 4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' 0:56 Towns makes first appearance in death penalty trial 1:48 After two years in jail, Craigslist murder suspect appears before judge to enter plea. 5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death 2:40 Trial set for summer for man charged in deputy's 2016 death Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A man who had barricaded himself inside a Lizella house Tuesday afternoon was shot and killed as Bibb County sheriff’s deputies closed in on him after a two-hour standoff. Bibb sheriff’s Col. Aubrey Evins speaks to media on the scene. Laura Corley and Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph