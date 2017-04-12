Jury finds man guilty of pimping girl at Warner Robins motels

A man accused of pimping out a 16-year-old girl at two Warner Robins motels has been found guilty.

Akeem Taylor, 23, was convicted Wednesday on charges of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, pimping out a minor for the purpose of prostitution and sexual exploitation of children.

Jurors in Houston County Superior Court delivered the verdict about 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, Taylor took the stand, denying the allegations against him.

Taylor was accused of harboring a 16-year-old girl, who had run away from her Warner Robins home, and pimping her out for a day each in August at the Days Inn and Baymont Inn, both on Watson Boulevard.

He also was accused of placing an ad on a website, with a photo of the teenager, that listed prices for various sex acts with her. Also posted on the website was an ad that included a video of the teen engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to prosecutors.

