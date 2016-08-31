Man charged with pimping out minor at motels

A 23-year-old man has been charged with pimping out a minor at Warner Robins motels.
Akeem Lawrence Taylor of Warner Robins was indicted Tuesday by a Houston County grand jury on a charge of trafficking persons for sexual servitude.
Other charges in the indictment included pimping out a minor for the purpose of prostitution, sexual exploitation of children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Taylor is accused of harboring a 16-year-old, who had run away from her Warner Robins home, and pimping her out at two motels between Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, according to the indictment and police reports.
He also is accused of placing an ad on a website, with a photo of the teenager, that listed prices for various sex acts with her, a police report said.
Also posted on the website was an ad that included a video of the teen engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the indictment and police reports.
Taylor denied the allegations against him when interviewed by a sheriff’s investigator.
Taylor also was indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to court records, Taylor has a 2014 conviction for theft by receiving a stolen rifle and a handgun. He was sentenced to 10 years on probation and received first-offender status. First-offender status means that a felony conviction may by removed upon successful completion of probation.
Taylor was being held without bond Wednesday at the Houston County jail. A motion for bond has been filed on his behalf.
Efforts to reach Taylor’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender LaToya Bell, for comment were unsuccessful.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
