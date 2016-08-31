Houston & Peach

August 31, 2016 5:58 PM

Man charged with pimping out minor at motels

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

A 23-year-old man has been charged with pimping out a minor at Warner Robins motels.

Akeem Lawrence Taylor of Warner Robins was indicted Tuesday by a Houston County grand jury on a charge of trafficking persons for sexual servitude.

Other charges in the indictment included pimping out a minor for the purpose of prostitution, sexual exploitation of children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Taylor is accused of harboring a 16-year-old, who had run away from her Warner Robins home, and pimping her out at two motels between Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, according to the indictment and police reports.

He also is accused of placing an ad on a website, with a photo of the teenager, that listed prices for various sex acts with her, a police report said.

Also posted on the website was an ad that included a video of the teen engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the indictment and police reports.

Taylor denied the allegations against him when interviewed by a sheriff’s investigator.

Taylor also was indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court records, Taylor has a 2014 conviction for theft by receiving a stolen rifle and a handgun. He was sentenced to 10 years on probation and received first-offender status. First-offender status means that a felony conviction may by removed upon successful completion of probation.

Taylor was being held without bond Wednesday at the Houston County jail. A motion for bond has been filed on his behalf.

Efforts to reach Taylor’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender LaToya Bell, for comment were unsuccessful.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Related content

Houston & Peach

Comments

Videos

Special Olympians show up in droves for bowling tournament

View more video

Sports Videos