Bleeding woman who fled to Mercer from person with knife had injured herself

A woman bleeding from the leg was taken to the hospital early Wednesday after she reportedly ran from a person with a knife and called for help on Mercer University’s campus.
At about 5:15 a.m., Bibb County sheriff’s received a call about a woman who had fled to Stadium Drive and Winship Street, not far from Mercer’s baseball field.
EMS and Macon-Bibb County firefighters were dispatched to what was described as a “domestic” case after officers realized the woman was heavily bleeding from her leg.
“Tell them to step it up,” one deputy advised dispatchers.
Mercer University campus police were notified and an officer was at the scene, which was not far from the Mercer public safety building.
Stadium Drive was blocked for about a half an hour before the woman was loaded into an ambulance and taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said deputies learned the woman was not stabbed, but cut her leg when she allegedly kicked in the window of a girlfriend’s house.
The women got into a physical fight and the homeowner grabbed a knife and approached the woman, who ran away.
“She was not cut by the homeowner,” Howard stated in a text message.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
