Bleeding victim flees to Mercer campus from knife-wielding assailant

A woman bleeding from a laceration on her leg was found on Mercer campus early Wednesday.
At about 5:15 a.m., Bibb County sheriff’s deputies received a call about a woman fleeing a knife-wielding assailant.
Deputies found the victim on Stadium Drive near Winship Street.
EMS and Macon-Bibb County firefighters were dispatched to what was described as a “domestic” case after officers realized the woman was heavily bleeding from her leg.
“Tell them to step it up,” one deputy advised dispatchers.
Mercer University campus police were notified and an officer was at the scene, which was not far from the Mercer public safety building.
Stadium Drive was blocked for about a half an hour before the woman was loaded into an ambulance and taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments