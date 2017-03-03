Girlfriend charged with murder after investigators dismiss self defense claim

A Baldwin County woman is charged with murder in a fatal shooting last month at her home.
Levia Pace, 41, is accused of killing Kadeem Anderson Simon, 29, of Smyrna at her apartment on Frank Bone Road on Feb. 25, according to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
Since the killing, Pace was detained on a probation violation, but was charged with murder Friday, Capt. Brad King said.
Pace had claimed she was the victim of an assault, the new release stated.
Through an “extensive investigation” involving the GBI, authorities determined the evidence did not support Pace’s explanation, nor did her limited statement “show Pace to be in imminent danger at the time and location within the apartment,” the release stated.
Pace’s roommate returned home to find Simon dead on the floor with gunshot wounds.
King characterized the homicide as domestic.
“They have known each other for a number of years and have had an intimate relationship,” King said.
The motive for the shooting was not immediately apparent, he said.
“That’s the million dollar question,” King said. “We know that happened, we just don’t know why.”
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-445-4891.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
