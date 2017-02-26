Man comes home from work, finds gunshot victim on floor

A Milledgeville man returned home Saturday night to find a homicide victim in his apartment.
Baldwin County sheriff’s Capt. Brad King said deputies were called to the scene at Cedaridge Apartments on Frank Bone Road at 10:18 p.m. Saturday. A man who lived in the apartment had returned home to find a man deceased on the floor from gunshot wounds.
The man soon realized the victim was a friend of a woman who lived with him at the apartment. She was not at home when the man returned home but was later located. The woman, who was not identified, is in custody on an unrelated charge and is a person of interest in the case, King said.
He identified the victim as Kadeem Simon, 29, of Smyrna. He said Simon is originally from Milledgeville. King described the shooting as a domestic incident.
He said the man who lived in the apartment has been confirmed to have been out of town working at the time of the shooting and has been cleared as a suspect.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.
Comments