Victim identified; killer sought after body found in same duplex as unsolved homicide

The search is on for a 53-year-old accused killer in the second homicide in as many years at an east Macon duplex.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are looking for Phillip Lance Rozier Sr. in the shooting death of a 67-year-old man whose body was found just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday inside his home at 967 Elder Street.
Bibb County coroner Leon Jones identified the victim Thursday morning as Jimmie Lee Daniel.
Deputies were called to the Fort Hill neighborhood after a neighbor spotted Daniels’ body through the window of his house.
Investigators identified Rozier as the prime suspect early in the investigation, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
On March 8, 2015, Thomas Knighton was found dead with his throat cut in the same duplex.
Deputies asked the public’s help finding a person of interest in that case, and spoke to her, but apparently no one has been arrested in Knighton’s killing.
Knighton had not been seen for a couple days before his body was found on the floor of his apartment.
That same month, The Telegraph reported the arrest of Phillip Lance Rozier Jr. on charges of aggravated assault and car theft.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
