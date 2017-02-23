Victim identified; killer sought after body found in same duplex as unsolved homicide

1:25 Bibb County's fourth homicide in 2017 Pause

5:39 Cop Shop Podcast: He begged to be beaten, then took off his clothes

3:03 Man tells judge he was with wrong crowd. Judge tells man to look in the mirror

1:09 Man charged in girlfriend’s killing asks in court if he can “talk to somebody about mental health”

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:13 Defensive stops key UNC Greensboro past Mercer

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped