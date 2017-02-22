Neighbor looks through window, finds homicide victim

An elderly man whose body was found inside his east Macon home is Macon-Bibb County’s fourth homicide victim of the year.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to the house at 964 Elder St. early Wednesday evening after a concerned neighbor looked in a window and saw the man’s body, deputy Clay Williams said.
The deputy would not give more details, including how the man was killed or his name. The name will be released after next of kin is notified.
Bibb County Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said there was a killing at the same house in March two years ago.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments