Neighbor looks through window, finds homicide victim

5:39 Cop Shop Podcast: He begged to be beaten, then took off his clothes Pause

1:29 Bibb County names 2017 STAR student and teacher

2:59 Daybreak's Sleepout raises awareness about Macon's homeless population

2:23 "I've never seen anything like this," sheriff says of dangerous intersection

1:21 Porter Elementary reading initiatives keep students on track

2:53 Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?

1:55 First bass go into repaired Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area

2:15 Senior Eboni Steele is part of a team where closeness has helped with adjustments.

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped