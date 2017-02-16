Police identify woman found dead in Pleasant Hill boarding house

The body of a 58-year-old woman was found in a boarding house she owns Thursday morning in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood.
Brenda Faulkner’s body was found just before 11 a.m. inside the ocean blue house at 1776 First Avenue, which up an embankment from the Hardeman Avenue exit just above Interstate 75.
The Bibb County sheriff’s violent crime unit investigators were on the scene and yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the block.
A call to 911 reported “a person down” at the house, Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
Clusters of people watched as investigators honed in around the boarding house, which had mattresses and other items piled up on a screened-in porch.
Willie Frazier, 51, was walking home from working in the bus yard for the school board.
Frazier said he didn’t know the couple who lived there, but estimated they were in their 30s.
Items on the porch, he said, had been put there in recent days.
The house isn’t unfamiliar to investigators.
Deputies were called there in Dec. 10 after a 31-year-old woman reportedly set fire to the house.
According to Telegraph archives, Brandy Robinson was charged with arson in the blaze, which erupted after she’d eaten breakfast at the house and left.
Aaron Whitfield, who lived there, told The Telegraph he’d made breakfast for Robinson then asked her to leave so he could clean.
A brick came through the window and smoke filled the house. No one was hurt, and the fire didn’t cause extensive damage. Robinson was booked in the Bibb County jail that afternoon.
After the fire, Whitfield told The Telegraph that sister owns the house, and “She’s gonna be mad.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
