Woman arrested after allegedly torching man’s house after he fixed her breakfast

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were hot on the trail of a woman accused of torching a man’s house after breakfast Saturday.
Brandy Shaquan Robinson, 31, was booked into the Bibb County jail after noon that day after Aaron Whitfield told investigators she set fire to his sister’s house after he asked her to leave.
“I mean, I just gave her breakfast. I mean, why you want to do that?” said Whitfield, dressed in a T-shirt and plaid pajama pants while standing in the front yard at 1776 First Ave.
Smoke filled the 1910 house in Pleasant Hill shortly after Robinson allegedly threw a brick through a window at the back door.
“She got mad,” he said, “because I asked her to leave.”
Robinson told The Telegraph Robinson was tired and hungry, so he cooked for her. He wanted to clean his room, so he asked her to leave.
“I heard glass break,” Whitfield said. “Then she said, ‘I’m gonna set this mother (expletive) on fire!’”
Whitfield tried to put the flames out with the garden hose, but she reportedly cut it with a box cutter.
Macon-Bibb County fire investigator Lt. Ben Gleaton said someone recognized Robinson in the neighborhood and called deputies to arrest her.
She is charged with first degree arson.
Information from The Telegraph archives contributed to this report. Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
