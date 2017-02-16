Woman’s body found in Macon home

The body of an adult woman was found in a home near the Pleasant Hill neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and the Bibb County sheriff’s violent crime unit is investigating.
The 11 a.m. 911 call to 1776 First Avenue “went out as a person down,” Lt. Randy Gonzalez said from the scene, which is just off the Interstate 75 exit for Hardeman Avenue.
The block was marked with crime scene tape, and clusters of people watched as investigators honed in around a blue house with a screened in porch cluttered mattresses and other items.
Willie Frazier, 51, was walking home from working in the bus yard for the school board.
Frazier said he didn’t know the couple who lived there, but estimated they were in their 30s.
Items on the porch, he said, had been put there in recent days.
Gonzalez said the woman’s name would be released when next-of-kin are notified.
