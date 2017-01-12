Man bound woman’s wrists, threatened to throw her in the river, prosecutor says

Bond was denied Thursday for a former Macon attorney accused of binding a woman with zip ties, threatening to roll her up in a carpet and throw her in the Ocmulgee River where her body wouldn’t be found.
Arjun Kapoor, 46, is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.
His attorney, Franklin J. Hogue, said Kapoor denies the “mayhem” the woman alleges happened at a house on Price Road in west Bibb County late Dec. 23 and early Dec. 24.
Hogue seemed to cast doubt on the woman’s story, noting that she waited several hours before reporting the alleged attack to authorities. He argued there’s no evidence Kapoor has tried to threaten or intimidate the woman or other witnesses while he’s been held at the county jail.
Bibb County prosecutor April Herbert said the woman was afraid of what would happen if she went to the police because she alleged Kapoor had threatened to kill her and her family if she reported what had happened.
He’d told her that he’d been a prominent attorney and knew people in “high places” who would help him, and no one would believe her, Herbert said.
The woman told deputies that Kapoor snorted Adderall and smoked synthetic marijuana about 3 a.m. Dec. 24, ordered her to clean the house and became angry with her, the prosecutor said.
Kapoor bound the woman’s wrists behind her back, put a rag in her mouth, choked her and forced her to the ground, where he kicked and punched her, Herbert said.
Deputies later noted injuries to the woman’s neck, face, arms and chest. She showed them a bloody shirt she said she’d worn during the attack, Herbert said.
The woman reported that Kapoor pointed a shotgun to her head during the attack, which allegedly lasted three to four hours.
At one point he held a knife to her throat, saying “she would have a slow and painful death,” the prosecutor said.
The woman pleaded with Kapoor, who eventually cut the zip ties from her wrists, Herbert said.
Deputies later searched the house and found zip ties in the trash and a shotgun in the kitchen.
Kapoor pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine in 2013 and was ordered to pay a fine and surrender his law license as part of the sentence issued in Bibb County Superior Court. Sentenced to 10 years on probation as a first offender, he could be resentenced to prison if found guilty of violating the terms of his 2013 sentence.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments