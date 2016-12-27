Former Macon lawyer charged with kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment

A Macon lawyer disbarred in 2013 after pleading guilty to drug charges was arrested again on Christmas Eve on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.
A woman reported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office that 46-year-old Arjun Sanju Kapoor had taken drugs, attacked her, bound her wrists with zip ties, choked her, put a rag in her mouth and kicked her, according to a deputy sheriff’s report.
The woman said Kapoor had snorted Adderall and smoked synthetic marijuana, called “spice,” the report said. She wore a bloody shirt and had a scratch on her face, a bruised eye and scratch on her wrist, the deputy noted.
The woman told deputies that Kapoor became angry as she was going to bed, and “he began yelling at her and told her to clean up the house,” the report said. The woman said she started cleaning but Kapoor attacked her and started hitting her.
Kapoor, of a Price Road address, was jailed about 11 p.m. Saturday, records show. He remained in jail without bond Tuesday night.
In 2013, Kapoor was forced to surrender his State Bar of Georgia license after pleading guilty in Bibb County Superior Court to selling methamphetamine.
