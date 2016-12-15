Man shot in face in Macon

A 26-year-old man was shot in the face Thursday afternoon off Houston Avenue.
Kevin Dennard was shot in his cheek and found laying in the middle of the Villa Crest Avenue about 2:45 p.m., Sheriff David Davis said.
His injuries are not life-threatening.
"Whoever was shooting at him was trying to get him," the sheriff said. “He was able to give us a little information, but not too much. He’s not been able to tell us exactly what transpired to cause him to be shot.”
At least four shell casings were found at the scene, which was just across the street from Pendleton Homes beside the C Mini Mart.
The shooting suspect is still at-large.
The sheriff said the shooting is apparently unrelated to one that occurred hours earlier. About 9 a.m., two women were shot by a young man at The Summit apartment complex on Edna Place.
That shooting suspect also is still at-large.
“We’re hoping some witnesses will come forward and give us some details.”
For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.
