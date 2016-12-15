2 women injured in shooting at Macon apartment complex

3:28 'Bully with a badge' sentenced to prison Pause

2:07 GBI investigating Bibb deputies' use of force

3:34 "Oh Lord, there's a shooting," says neighbor who heard gunshot

1:04 Mother of teen slain in 2015 says it's been a rough year

1:00 Cops leaves smiling faces for several children with annual event

3:03 U.S. marshal killed while serving arrest warrant

1:07 Do you know how to "Be a Good NeighBear?"

4:01 Donald Trump Jr. Speaks at Middle Georgia rally for his father

2:24 'He is deceased,' GBI agent says of shooter of Byron cops