2 women injured in shooting at Macon apartment complex

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday morning off Edna Place in Macon.
Just after 9 a.m., a call came in about a person shot at The Summit apartments at 1187 Edna Place.
Two women were sitting in a car at the apartment complex when a young man came up and started shooting. One woman was wounded in the arm, and another was grazed on the stomach.
As the wounded ladies tried to drive off, they crashed into the gate of the complex.
Both were taken by ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Their identities have not yet been released.
Cpl. Linda Howard said the identity and whereabouts of the shooter also is unknown.
Anyone with information about the shooting or gunman is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
