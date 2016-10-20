Man killed in home invasion identified

Authorities have identified Marcus Braswell as the man who was killed during a home invasion early Thursday.
The 37-year-old was shot dead at his residence in the 600 block of Poppy Avenue when two armed men wearing masks entered the home. Braswell was shot in the head, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Braswell was pronounced dead at the scene, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
The incident was reported at 3:41 a.m. by a “third party,” Bibb County sheriff’s Deputy Clay Williams said.
Descriptions of the suspects were not available. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
