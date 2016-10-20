Crime

Man dead in home invasion

By Becky Purser

A man was shot dead in his residence on Poppy Avenue during a home invasion early Thursday.

Bibb County sheriff’s Deputy Clay Williams said the victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family.

The man was shot twice in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

The incident was reported at 3:41 a.m. by a “third party,” Williams said.

More information is expected to be released later today.

