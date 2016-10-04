He told a man to leave his aunt's property. Then he was stabbed to death.

Bibb County grand jurors indicted a 23-year-old Macon man Tuesday in the Aug. 6 fatal stabbing of another man in east Macon.
David Isiah Brown is charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 30-year-old Famous Bryant, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Authorities have said Bryant was found near his SUV just before 5 a.m. by his aunt outside her Norris Street home. He and a friend had arrived earlier and found Brown sleeping in another vehicle at the home.
Brown previously had been told to stay off the property and Bryant confronted him, telling him to leave, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Brown pulled out a knife, swung it and stabbed Bryant once in the chest, according to the sheriff’s office.
Arrested on the same day of the killing, Brown is being held at the Bibb County jail without bond, according to jail records.
