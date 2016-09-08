Bullet in slain woman’s Bible shows she didn’t commit suicide, prosecutor says

When authorities sorted through Kendra Roberts’ belongings after her shooting death last month, they found a Bible and a Kindle in her backpack.
She’d been wearing the backpack when she was found shot in the back, lying facedown along Riverside Drive.
A bullet lodged in the Bible — and the fact that she was shot in the back — led police not to believe her boyfriend’s contentions that she left their north Macon apartment Aug. 7 and later committed suicide.
A motorist spotted the 27-year-old woman’s body along Riverside Drive, in the 5500 block, not far from the Riverwalk Apartments, where she lived with her brother and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Daniel Cornell Hall.
Hall, the last person seen with Roberts, is charged with murder in her death. He appeared before a Bibb County Superior Court judge Thursday to ask for a bond.
The judge denied bond.
Prosecutor Blake Morton said Hall and Roberts had argued that morning at their apartment and Roberts ended the relationship. Residents at the apartment complex said they heard arguing as early as 4:30 a.m.
Roberts left the apartment, located on Riverside Drive between Bass Road and the Monroe County line, about 7:30 a.m.
Witnesses reported hearing between five and eight gunshots just before 8 a.m. in the area of the apartment complex.
Soon after Bibb County deputies arrived at the spot where Roberts’ body was found, Hall and her brother also arrived, looking for her. A deputy noted that Hall’s hand was bandaged. One of Hall’s hands was bandaged during Thursday’s hearing.
Morton said deputies separated the men and spoke with them individually.
Roberts’ brother told police that Hall left the apartment at some point, but returned and lay down, Morton said.
Hall said Roberts had left saying she was going to be with her late mother, and she had a weapon, Morton said.
Morton said Roberts was found face down, still wearing her backpack. Three gunshots had entered the bag and two struck Roberts.
“This woman was shot in the back, which is inconsistent with the possibility of her committing suicide,” he said.
Police found 9 mm shell casings inside the apartment and full 9 mm rounds inside Hall’s vehicle.
Hall’s attorney, Lauren Dixon, said Hall hadn’t previously been arrested for any crime.
He’d completed a year of prenursing school at West Georgia Technical College and had been working in Bass Pro Shops’ receiving department at the time of his arrest.
