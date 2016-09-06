Midstate man indicted in alleged rape of 13-year-old girl

Bibb County grand jurors indicted a 20-year-old Macon man Tuesday on allegations he raped a 13-year-old girl in February.
Tremayne Octavious Driskell Jr., is charged with rape and two counts of child molestation, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Driskell had been visiting a home on New Clinton Road in mid-February when he undressed the girl and forced her to have sex, according to an arrest warrant in the case.
He is being held at the Bibb County jail without bond, according to jail records.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments