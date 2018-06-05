Recaptured Houston County inmate was facing a long time in prison when he escaped

Houston escapee surrenders after 15 hour search Shane Saip, 38, was taken back into custody just before 11 a.m. near Mossland Drive and Ga. 127 after a 15 hour search starting Monday night. Saip surrendered after tips from the public helped lead to his whereabouts. Jason Vorhees ×

