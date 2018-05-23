Antics of a naked Perry man leads to him being stunned, arrested on a felony charge

A naked man's antics outside a Lake Joy Road home late Tuesday resulted in him being stunned twice with Taser stun gun and his arrest on a felony charge.
Robert Clayton Baker, 37, of Perry, was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation after the 9:52 p.m. incident, according to a Houston County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Baker was booked into the Houston County Detention Center on Wednesday morning on a felony charge of obstruction of an officer and misdemeanor charges of public indecency, criminal trespassing and loitering/prowling, according to jail records.
Baker has a history of using inhalants and allegedly had made threats against law enforcement officers last month, the incident report said.
Here's what happened late Tuesday, according to the incident report:
Two men had just gotten in from hunting when they saw a nude Baker in their truck headlights.
They asked him what he was doing, and he said, "Following the voice of God."
One of the men got a rifle from the back of the truck because Baker was allegedly "acting extremely unstable" and because of his size and behavior, they were afraid, the report said. Baker is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds, according to his arrest and booking report.
Baker was throwing dirt and wood chips on his head and making growling noises as if he was a wild animal, the men told an arriving sheriff's deputy.
Baker had fled from the men and tried to hide in a Cedar tree in the backyard of the residence.
At some point, Baker made another run for it and hid under a truck in a backyard, which is where the arriving deputy found Baker.
The resident who had the rifle was told to take it away from Baker's presence and put it down, the report said.
The deputy asked Baker to come out from under the truck.
Baker, described in the report as muscular and solidly-built, came out from under the truck and "immediately jumped to his feet and ran toward me with clinched fists in a full sprint," the deputy said in the report.
"He was screaming strange sounds at the top of his lungs ... If I had not moved, he would have run straight over me," the deputy said.
Baker ran across Lake Joy Road, into pile of brush in a ditch and was warned not to move or the deputy would stun him with the Taser, the report said. Baker got up to run and was stunned. But before the deputy could handcuff him, Baker started to get up to run again.
Baker was stunned a second time, falling to the ground and rolling over the Taser wires - making the stun gun ineffective, the report said. Baker got up, ran to a vacant trailer and crawled underneath it.
Multiple arriving sheriff's deputies and Perry police officers surrounded the trailer. Baker told a Perry officer that he had been looking for a dog that had been lost for years. Baker also said he couldn't wear clothes because there always snakes all around him, the report said.
Baker was eventually pulled out from under the trailer and handcuffed after a brief struggle.
Earlier this month, another man's attics in the middle of a roadway where he allegedly was exposing himself led to him being both stunned with a Taser and struck multiple times with a police baton by Warner Robins police. The man, who was also charged with felony obstruction, had drugs in his system, police said.
