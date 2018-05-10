Man stunned, hit by Warner Robins police after exposing self in road charged with felony

SHARE COPY LINK Warner Robins, Georgia, police stun and strike a man who they say lunged at and attacked them while resisting being taken into custody after the man allegedly had been in a roadway performing martial arts and a sex act Tuesday, May 8, 2018, night. Aadam Wear Becky Purser

Warner Robins, Georgia, police stun and strike a man who they say lunged at and attacked them while resisting being taken into custody after the man allegedly had been in a roadway performing martial arts and a sex act Tuesday, May 8, 2018, night. Aadam Wear Becky Purser