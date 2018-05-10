Man stunned, hit by Warner Robins police after exposing self in road charged with felony

A man who was stunned and hit with a baton multiple times by Warner Robins police in a struggle to take him into custody after jumping in out and off traffic and exposing himself faces a felony obstruction charge.
Charles Allen Scarborough, 35, was also charged with public indecency, pedestrian under the influence, disorderly conduct and pedestrian on roadway, all misdemeanors, jail records show.
Scarborough is accused of performing martial arts and a sex act in a roadway and obstructing his arrest in a struggle with police in which Warner Robins police officers stunned him several times with a Taser stun gun and struck him multiple times with a police baton.
He allegedly lunged at and assaulted city police officers by grabbing them below the belt, police said.
A video of part of the incident on Feagin Mill Road and Maplewood Drive was posted live on Facebook by a bystander.
Methamphetamine and cocaine were detected in Scarborough's system at a hospital where he was taken for a psychological evaluation, police said. He had a minor injury to the head from falling to the ground in the struggle. Two city police officers were treated for minor injuries.
Scarborough was released from the hospital and booked into the Houston County Detention Center on Wednesday night, jail records show.
Houston County sheriff's deputies also responded to the incident.
Callers to 911 reported that a man, later identified as Scarborough, was jumping in and out traffic, kicking boxes at vehicles and exposing himself, according to a Houston County Sheriff's Office incident report.
A Warner Robins police news release said Scarborough was reportedly performing martial arts and a sex act in the roadway.
The sheriff's report listed a Monticello address for Scarborough and indicated that he was an unemployed construction worker.
Scarborough was being held without bond Thursday afternoon on the obstruction charge.
