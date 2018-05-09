Warner Robins police stun man allegedly performing martial arts, sex act in road

Warner Robins police used a stun gun and a baton on a man who was in a middle of roadway performing martial acts and sex act after he lunged at and assaulted officers, according to a release.
The man was taken to a hospital after the 9:20 p.m. incident Tuesday at Maplewood Drive and Feagin MIll Road, a Warner Robins police news release said. Methamphetamine and cocaine were detected in his system at the hospital.
Warner Robins police were dispatched after 911 started receiving calls of a man running into the roadway in the middle of traffic. Houston County sheriff's deputies were also dispatched as the incident escalated.
The officers tried to get the man out of the roadway to safety, but he "began to lunge at and assault our officers by grabbing them below the belt," the release said.
Then a struggled ensued between the man and the officers trying to arrest him.
The man received a minor injury to the head as he fell to the ground after being stunned and hit with the baton by Warner Robins police officers, according to the release. Two city police officers also received minor injuries in the incident.
The man is undergoing a psychological evaluation, according to the release.
