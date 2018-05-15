Lawyer for second accused killer in Sam Poss slaying says client is 'meek and mild'

Testimony in the murder trial of Brandon Warren, the second of two young men accused in the strangulation and stabbing death of a Perry teen in the fall of 2016, began here Tuesday.
Warren, 20, faces murder and other charges in the slaying of 18-year-old Sam Poss.
Dakota White, 19, who led authorities to Poss’s body a few days after the October 15, 2016 slaying, was convicted last week, and is expected to testify against Warren.
In his opening statement to jurors in Houston County Superior Court, Warren’s lawyer, Jeff Grube, more than hinted that the defense aims to portray White, who is expected to take the stand as the state’s key witness, as the manipulative mastermind behind the killing.
Grube said White is out to “save his own hide,” and that prosecutors “are putting their hopes on a convicted and confessed killer. … If you expect Dakota White to tell the truth, folks, I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”
White, despite not fessing up immediately after Poss vanished, did, when the heat was on him, inform detectives that Poss was dead. He also, a few days after Poss disappeared, showed the cops where Poss’s corpse had been ditched in some woods off Lake Joy Road.
Grube meanwhile described his client as “a meek and mild, 20-year-old young’un.”
Grube, explaining how Warren knew White, said the two met in high school and that Warren had “become enamored with” White.
Prosecutors have said White asphyxiated Poss with a computer cord, and that Warren stabbed Poss nine times while White was strangling Poss in a Dodge Charger parked in a driveway where White lived with his grandparents on Tucker Road, south and east of downtown in Perry.
White told investigators that he and Warren had a suicide pact, that they planned to kill themselves but not before seeing what it was like to kill someone else.
Authorities say Poss was lured out late on the night of Oct. 14, 2016, a Friday. Poss, a computer whiz, agreed to help White with a computer-game problem.
Poss lived with his dad on the southeast side of Perry. White lived with his grandparents half a mile or so away.
Testimony in the case resumes at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
