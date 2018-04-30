Warner Robins child killed by falling oak limb

A 7-year-old boy died after a massive oak limb fell from a tree in the backyard of a house in Warner Robins.
Trey L. Baker was playing ball with some other kids in the front yard of his Alabama Avenue house on Wednesday afternoon when he went to the backyard to retrieve the ball, Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin said.
Trey had been warned by his parents not to play in the backyard since another big limb had recently fallen there.
He was killed instantly.
The limb “evidently must have had a disease or something” because the tree was not dead, Galpin said. “I’m told that it took several men to pick it up and get the boy out from under it.”
Trey was an aspiring chef and basketball player who loved reading “and going to school where he always played with the girls' hair,” according to his obituary. “Trey was an overall good kid who loved giving hugs, and telling everyone that he loved them, especially his siblings.”
The Parkwood Elementary School second-grader makes the school’s second student to die an unexpected and tragic death this year. In January, first-grader Arlana Haynes died after a Houston County school bus overturned on Forest Park Drive, about three miles south of Baker’s home.
