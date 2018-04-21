Men accused of conspiring to kill a witness in a Peach County case, warrants say

Two men are accused of conspiring to kill a witness in a Peach County criminal case when they opened fire on a Diggs Drive home early Thursday, according to arrest warrants.
Quandre Kyrone Elliott, 26, and Tristen Jaquan Ezell, 17, both of Fort Valley, are accused of firing a dozen bullets from AK-style rifles into the Warner Robins home.
Two women who had been asleep in the home when the shots rang out were not injured. One of the women is a potential witness against Elliott in a Peach County Superior Court criminal case, according to warrants.
Several shots were fired into the woman's bedroom.
Both men are charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit, according to warrants.
They’re also charged with one count each possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, criminal damage to property, discharging a firearm near a public street and influencing a witness.
Elliott was also charged with aggravated stalking, having violated a Peach County Superior Court pretrial release order issued Nov. 29 by shooting at the residence. Elliott was arrested earlier Nov. 29 by the Peach County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of terroristic acts and threats before he was released on bond, jail records show.
All the charges against Elliott and Ezell in connection with Warner Robins shooting are felonies, except discharging a firearm near a public street.
According to warrants, Elliott and Ezell allegedly conspired by traveling from Fort Valley in the same vehicle and discharging several rounds into the home “with the intent to kill” the women.
