'Almost canon-like,' woman says of gunfire in Warner Robins neighborhood

Police search lights woke the birds who were chirping way before dawn Thursday after a shooting on Diggs Boulevard in Warner Robins.
Shemica Sea, whose car was blocked in by the crime scene on her street, said six neighboring houses awoke to gunshots just before 1 a.m.
"I can tell you from the sound it wasn't a pistol. It had to be every bit of a shotgun. It was a boom, almost canon-like," said Sea after calling a friend to pick her up and take her to work.
"All of us stayed still and waited for it to clear," she said. "We didn't hear no car or nothing."
Other neighbors were worried about where the children would catch the school bus as crime scene tape roped off part of the neighborhood off North Davis Drive.
One young girl had to walk to the corner for a ride to school.
Warner Robins police say two people are in custody, but no one was hurt as bullets hit a house where chips of paint were removed at 203 Diggs Blvd.
Evidence markers were on the ground next to the driveway at 201 Diggs Blvd. and a crime scene technician combed the street with a metal detector for ballistics evidence.
Tristen Ezell, 17, and Quandre Elliot, 26, were taken into custody without incident, according to a news release.
Although Sea was frustrated officers would not let her move her car to go to work, she praised their response.
"My neighbor called the police. They responded pretty quickly. They got here within about eight to ten minutes, which is a plus," Sea said.
She started walking up the street to meet her friend and get to her job.
"My house is in the middle of a crime scene. That's very interesting. If I'm late to my job, y'all document this."
Comments