Woman arrested in deadly I-75 crash in Perry

A woman has been arrested in a July 20 crash on Interstate 75 North in Perry that killed a Cordele man. But the charges are only misdemeanors.

Kathy Eileen Stone, 59, of Nashville, Georgia, was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor vehicular homicide and weaving/failure to maintain lane, according to Houston County sheriff's records.

Georgia's vehicular homicide law carries both a felony and misdemeanor classification based on the circumstances of a wreck. Stone was merging onto I-75 when she's accused of causing the 10:40 a.m. crash, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Charles Lewis Posey Sr., 69, was pronounced dead on the scene by Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin. Posey was in the center lane of the interstate as a Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Stone entered at the on-ramp at exit 135.





The Cobalt merged into Posey’s lane, causing his Chevrolet Tahoe to hit a Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the left lane, Georgia State Patrol Trooper First Class Michael Strickland told The Telegraph after the crash. The Silverado, which was pulling a trailer carrying another Chevy pickup, hit the guardrail and the Tahoe flipped over at least once.

Stone "did without malice cause the death of another person ... after failing to maintain lane on I-75 at Mile Marker 135," an arrest warrant stated. Stone "caused the sequence of events that lead to the crash that took the life" of Posey.

If convicted, Stone faces may face up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. She was being held Wednesday without bond at the Houston County Detention Center.

In a similar case, a Columbus mother was charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide in a Feb. 25, 2017 crash that killed her 6-year-old daughter and 13-year-old nephew. Francisca Taperia-Santiago was also charged with several other traffic offenses.

Telegraph writer Liz Fabian contributed to this article.