Man arrested in shooting at gas pumps

By Becky Purser

March 09, 2018 11:18 AM

A Warner Robins man has been arrested in Sunday's shooting at a convenience store.

Dominic Antoine Haslem, 31, was charged with aggravated battery, discharging a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the incident at the Flash Foods at 10136 N. Ga. 247, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

Benjamin Jackson, 32, of Macon, had stopped to get gas when a fight broke out at 2:30 a.m., the release said.

Three men who knew Jackson got out of a green hatchback and confronted Jackson.

One of the men, later identified as Haslem, pulled out a gun and fired a shot. Jackson was struck in the arm.

The men fled.

