Crime

Man shot during fight at the gas pumps

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

March 05, 2018 05:54 AM

Warner Robins police are looking for three men involved in a shooting at a convenience store early Sunday.

Benjamin Jackson, 32, of Macon, stopped to get gas at the Flash Foods at 10136 N. Ga. 247 when a fight broke out just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Asst. Chief John Wagner of the Warner Robins Police Department.

Three men who knew Jackson had driven up in a green car with a hatchback, got out and confronted him.

During the fight, one of the men pulled a gun and shot Jackson in the arm.

The men got back into the car and drove off toward Elberta Road.

Jackson was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon to be treated.

Detective Paul Peck is leading the shooting investigation and wants anyone with information in the case to call him at 478-302-5380.

Anonymous tips also can be phone to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

