More Videos

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says. 152

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says.

Pause
Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 106

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 114

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 71

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

'It can be that way again' 92

'It can be that way again'

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 53

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

Toms excited to be re-elected 43

Toms excited to be re-elected

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 98

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 89

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary 55

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary

Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about the arrest of alleged scam artist Frank Garmon Jr. in this 2017 Telegraph file video. Becky Purser The Telegraph
Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about the arrest of alleged scam artist Frank Garmon Jr. in this 2017 Telegraph file video. Becky Purser The Telegraph

Houston & Peach

Man with 'history of scamming people' finally faces the judge

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

March 08, 2018 05:11 PM

A man whom Warner Robins police described as a known scam artist was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for coercing money from a teenager.

Frank Garmon Jr., 50, was sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted robbery and a reduced charge of false imprisonment in a Sept. 12 incident that started outside a store in the City Crossing shopping center. Garmon was originally charged with kidnapping.

Superior Court Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams also sentenced Garmon to five years on probation upon release from prison and banished him from Houston County.

Garmon got in the teenager’s vehicle in the parking lot of the Michaels store at 2620 Watson Blvd. and ordered her to an ATM to get cash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The teenager drove Garmon to Robins Financial Credit Union on North Houston Road, where he followed her inside.

"He's got a history of scamming people, and this time he got into a car with a 17-year-old girl and she felt intimidated," Assistant District Attorney Clif Woody said.

"He never directly threatened her. But he was telling her where to go and what money he needed," Woody said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says. 152

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says.

Pause
Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 106

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 114

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 71

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

'It can be that way again' 92

'It can be that way again'

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 53

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

Toms excited to be re-elected 43

Toms excited to be re-elected

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 98

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 89

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary 55

Crime scene investigator looks for clues in business burglary

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says.

View More Video