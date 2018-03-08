Man with 'history of scamming people' finally faces the judge

A man whom Warner Robins police described as a known scam artist was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for coercing money from a teenager.
Frank Garmon Jr., 50, was sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted robbery and a reduced charge of false imprisonment in a Sept. 12 incident that started outside a store in the City Crossing shopping center. Garmon was originally charged with kidnapping.
Superior Court Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams also sentenced Garmon to five years on probation upon release from prison and banished him from Houston County.
Garmon got in the teenager’s vehicle in the parking lot of the Michaels store at 2620 Watson Blvd. and ordered her to an ATM to get cash.
The teenager drove Garmon to Robins Financial Credit Union on North Houston Road, where he followed her inside.
"He's got a history of scamming people, and this time he got into a car with a 17-year-old girl and she felt intimidated," Assistant District Attorney Clif Woody said.
"He never directly threatened her. But he was telling her where to go and what money he needed," Woody said.
