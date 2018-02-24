Montezuma man shot dead at Fort Valley apartment complex

A Montezuma man was shot multiple times and killed at Indian Oaks Apartments in Fort Valley, a coroner says.
Dalvin Smith, 20, of Montezuma, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, said Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.
Smith was shot in the upper torso, the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook.
Officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault at the apartment complex at 1103 E. Church St. at noon, the post said.
"Officers arrived and found one person injured from apparent gunshot wounds," the post said. "They immediately contacted 911 and asked for medical assistance."
Corey D. McKinney, 20, of Fort Valley, was being held on an aggravated assault charge Saturday afternoon in connection with the shooting, according to the post. He was jailed at at the Peach County Law Enforcement Center.
Additional charges are expected, the release said.
Fort Valley police detectives canvassed the neighborhood for any possible witnesses. The GBI processed the crime scene.
"We are still in the beginning stages of the investigation," Public Safety Director Lawrence Spurgeon said in the post. He declined comment outside of the agency's news release posted on Facebook.
Two children were fatally shot at the same apartment complex in recent years in unrelated incidents. One shooting was accidental. The other was ruled a homicide.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call 478-825-3384.
