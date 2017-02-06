Child’s death reported in shooting in Fort Valley

The Fort Valley Department of Public Safety reported the death of a 5-year-old on Monday in what is believed to be an accidental shooting.
According to the news release, the Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a shots fired call at around 8 p.m. at Indian Oaks apartments. The child was transported to the Peach County Hospital but was declared dead.
Detectives are on scene, and the GBI is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.
