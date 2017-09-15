Houston County homicide victim was shot once in the abdomen, autopsy finds

A Warner Robins man fatally wounded near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Oakwood Drive was shot once in the abdomen.
That’s according to the autopsy done Friday at a GBI crime lab in Macon, said Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Jon Holland. The manner of death was a homicide, Holland said.
Curtis Thomas, 23, was pronounced dead at Houston Medical Center, where he was taken by ambulance after he was found Thursday morning in the front yard of a Maplewood Drive home about a block away from where he was shot.
Nikki Biggins, who’d confronted him earlier about leaning into her open pickup window, saw him later toss a gun in a neighbor’s yard before he fell down behind another vehicle in her yard.
Others who lived closer to where Thomas was fatally wounded reported hearing multiple gunshots, Holland said.
A large crowd of residents had gathered around Thomas, who was lying face up when a sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene at the Pinewood Village Mobile Home Park. The handgun Thomas had tossed was found by authorities, Holland said.
A large, black pickup truck, possibly with an extended cab, was seen leaving the mobile home park about the time of the shooting. Holland said authorities would like to talk with the driver of the truck.
Biggins’ 911 call — about a man, later identified as Thomas, firing a gun into the air after she confronted him about being “torso deep” in her pickup — was logged at 10:16 a.m. Biggins was still on the phone with 911 when she again saw Thomas after he’d been shot.
Earlier, Biggins had seen Thomas walking with another man. Authorities have talked with that man and he is not a suspect, Holland said.
Thomas, who lived elsewhere, was frequently seen walking through the mobile home park where some of his friends and distant relatives lived, Holland said.
Authorities are continuing to talk with people to determine what led to Thomas being shot. Holland declined to say whether any suspects had been identified. No arrests had been made as of late Friday afternoon.
“We’re still following leads and interviewing people and certainly it’s a serious investigation that involves the death of this young man,” Holland said. “And we want to make sure that we’re pretty thorough in what we’re doing and make sure that we don’t leave anything undone.”
Holland urged anyone who may know anything related to the shooting to contact lead investigator Sgt. Patrick Lange at 478-542-2080 or 478-542-2085.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
