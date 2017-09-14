Warner Robins police warn of alleged scam artist Frank Garmon Jr., 49, through a news release and social media. He’s since been arrested.
Alleged scam artist who would intimidate people has been arrested

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

September 14, 2017 06:58 PM

UPDATED September 14, 2017 09:03 PM

An alleged scam artist that Warner Robins police warned the public about has been arrested, released and re-arrested within two days.

Frank Garmon Jr., 49, of Warner Robins, was charged with criminal trespassing at about 4 p.m. Tuesday and released about an hour and a half later.

Then about 7 p.m. Wednesday he was charged with two counts of theft by deception and one count each of attempted robbery by intimidation and kidnapping, according to Houston County jail records. No bond was set for the last two charges.

Police Chief Brett Evans is expected to hold a news conference about Garmon’s arrest at 10 a.m. Friday at the Warner Robins Police Law Enforcement Center, according to a police news release.

Garmon is known to law enforcement as a scam artist, according to the release.

Garmon tells people he needs money for gas, or his vehicle broke down and he needs a jump start, the release said. Recently, Garmon jumped in the passenger seat of a driver’s car and asked for money.

He is not known to be violent or threatening, the release said.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

