Nekia Taylor stands Tuesday with the firefighters who rescued her from her burning apartment April 9. From left is Mayor Randy Toms, firefighter Gray Clark, fire engineer Travis Keen, fire Lt. Ben Sisa and fire Lt. Samuel Robinson.
Houston & Peach

Warner Robins firefighters honored for daring rescue

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

September 05, 2017 6:35 PM

Six Warner Robins firefighters were honored Tuesday for rescuing a woman from a fire in April.

At the City Council meeting, the firefighters were given the city’s Lifesaving Valor Award as well as a valor award from the Georgia State Firefighters Association for the rescue at Lenox Pointe apartments on Karl Drive on April 9.

“It was a tremendous job by all of these guys,” Fire Chief Ross Moulton said just before handing out the awards. “You just don’t realize how coordinated an effort it has to be for something like this to happen.”

The firefighters honored were Lt. Greg Fetz, firefighter Ethan Cobb, engineer Travis Keen, Lt. Samuel Robinson, firefighter Gray Clark and Lt. Ben Sisa. They used a ladder to enter the second-floor apartment through a window and search for the woman.

Moulton showed photographs from the scene that depicted flames leaping high from the top of the building when the firefighters arrived. The fire blocked the stairs leading up to the top floor.

They pulled her out down the ladder while she was unconscious. She was breathing but with difficulty.

The woman, 32-year-old Nekia Taylor, fully recovered and was at the meeting.

Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725

