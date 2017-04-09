Firefighters rescue woman from apartment blaze

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause

0:44 Speed demons hit the track in downtown Macon

1:03 Students prepare culinary delights at grand opening

1:18 Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

0:58 Four golfers are tied for the lead at the Masters

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'