Firefighters rescue woman from apartment blaze

Warner Robins firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.
Fire Chief Ross Moulton said the firefighters were called to Lenox Pointe apartments on Karl Drive at about 2 p.m. The apartments are across from Rigby’s Entertainment Complex.
Moulton said the fire started in the top floor of a 2-story building that had four apartments on each floor. Two of the apartments were in flames when firefighters arrived. After getting word that a woman was still in one of the apartments, Moulton said firefighters used a ladder to get in through a window. They found the woman and pulled her out unconscious but breathing with difficulty.
Moulton said she was taken to the Houston Medical Center and had to be intubated in the ambulance on the way. He wasn’t sure of her condition but he said she did not have obvious burns and she was breathing on her own, so he was hopeful she would be OK.
He said it was a difficult rescue to get the woman out of the window and down the ladder while she was unconscious, but it’s something the firefighters train for.
“It was amazing,” Moulton said of the firefighters’ actions. “They did a fantastic job.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
