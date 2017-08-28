He faced 108 years in prison for burglary, drug crimes; His attorney asked for 10

A Warner Robins man could have been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for his crimes, or a minimum of 10 years.
Monday, Superior Court Judge G.E. “Bo” Adams sentenced 20-year-old Geronimo Hilario Pinon to 30 years in prison and 20 years on probation for burglary, drug and other convictions.
A Houston County jury previously found Pinon guilty of one count each of burglary, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and four counts of theft by taking.
He was acquitted by jurors of charges of theft by taking a motor vehicle and a second count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was also acquitted by the judge of one count of violation of the state’s street gang terrorism and prevention act after no evidence was produced at trial that he was associated with any gang, his attorney Carl Veline said.
Pinon’s arrest stemmed from a Houston County sheriff’s burglary investigation in 2015 that led to a search of his Dixie Trail home and the discovery of stolen goods, guns, narcotics and more than $16,000 in cash.
At the sentencing hearing, the homeowner testified of the emotional harm Pinon inflicted on her when he stole numerous sentimental treasures, including her wedding ring from her late husband and a laptop that included a recording of her husband.
“I listened to it when I wanted to hear him tell me, ‘I love you,’ ” she said.
The woman’s treasures were not recovered.
District Attorney George Hartwig said Pinon deserved a longer sentence but was agreeable to the 30-year prison sentence.
The three codefendants in the case previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the burglary and received sentences of two to three years, but they were less culpable than Pinon, Hartwig said.
Hartwig noted Pinon’s juvenile record that included a burglary and an unrelated carrying a weapon on school property at age 12 and an unrelated arson at age 11.
But Pinon’s attorney Carl Veline noted that state law does not allow for a juvenile record to be used to enhance a sentence and that Pinon had no prior felonies as an adult.
“Whether anyone in this court wants to believe it, he is as first offender,” Veline said.
Veline sought the minimum possible sentence of 10 years.
In the Nov. 3, 2015 burglary of the Cottonfield Court home in Bonaire, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup, a large gun safe, numerous firearms, jewelry, cash and electronics were stolen. Also, the homeowner’s credit card was used several times in Warner Robins.
When Pinon was arrested at his home, Houston County sheriff’s deputies found two rifles, a shotgun, and jewelry belonging to the burglary victim.
Additionally, deputies seized more than 28 grams of methamphetamine, about a half pound of marijuana, hydrocodone pills,numerous other firearms, ammunition and a total of $16,899.00 in cash.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
